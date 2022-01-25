MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • HDFC
  • Future Of Mobility
  • PwC_India
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
  • Masters Of Change
  • Masterclass for The Thoughtful Investor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Are you 45+? Planning for retirement? We have just the right webinar for you - Planning for Retirement with Life Insurance on 27-Jan, 3pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Adani Wilmar raises Rs 940 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Adani Wilmar IPO | HDFC Mutual Fund, Nippon Life India Trustee, Aditya Birla Sun Life Trustee, and Sun Life Excel India Fund participated in the anchor book.

Moneycontrol News
January 25, 2022 / 09:44 PM IST
Adani Wilmar IPO

Adani Wilmar IPO

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Adani Wilmar, one of the leading FMCG food companies in India, on January 25 mobilised Rs 939.9 crore from 15 anchor investors ahead of its IPO launch. The issue will open for subscription on January 27.

The company in its BSE filing said it has finalised allocation of 4.08 crore equity shares to anchor investors at a price of Rs 230 per share, the upper price band.

Marquee investors invested in the company through anchor book including Government of Singapore, Monetary Authority of Singapore, Jupiter India Fund, Volrado Venture Partners Fund, Societe Generale, Cohesion MK Best Ideas, Winro Commercial and Dovetail India Fund.

Among others, HDFC Mutual Fund, Nippon Life India Trustee, Aditya Birla Sun Life Trustee, and Sun Life Excel India Fund also participated in the anchor book.

Also readWe're building Fortune to be India's largest food brand, says Adani Wilmar CEO Angshu Mallick

Close

Related stories

Adani Wilmar is planning to raise Rs 3,600 crore through its public issue which is entirely a fresh issue. The offer comprises shares worth Rs 107 crore for its employees and Rs 360 crore worth of shares for shareholders of the company.

The price band for the offer, which closes on December 31, has been fixed at Rs 218-230 per share. Employees will get shares of Adani Wilmar at a discount of Rs 21 per shares to final issue price.

Half of the offer is reserved for qualified institutional investors, 15 percent for non-institutional investors, and the remaining 35 percent for retail investors.

Click Here To Read All IPO Related News

Adani Wilmar's product portfolio includes edible oil, packaged food and FMCG, and industry essentials. As of March 31, 2021, the Refined Oil in Consumer Packs (ROCP) market share of the company's branded edible oil was 18.3 percent, cementing its position as one of the top edible oil brands in India.

Fortune, the flagship brand of company, is the largest selling edible oil brand in India.

Also readManyavar-owner Vedant Fashions IPO to open on February 4
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Adani Wilmar #IPO - News
first published: Jan 25, 2022 09:18 pm
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.