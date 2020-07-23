App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2020 09:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3 Point Analysis | Rossari Biotech's stellar listing: What should investors do now?

The stock opened with a premium of Rs 245, or 58 percent, on the BSE against its issue price of Rs 425 per share, and rose to Rs 710 intraday, i.e. 67.1 percent higher

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Mumbai-based specialty chemical maker Rossari Biotech debuted with a bang on July 23. The Rs 496 crore IPO had a stellar listing, with the listing premium much higher than analysts' expectations.

The stock opened with a premium of Rs 245, or 58 percent, on the BSE against its issue price of Rs 425 per share, and rose to Rs 710 intraday, i.e. 67.1 percent higher.

What made Rossari Biotech's IPO such a big hit? What should investors do post this bumper listing? Watch this edition of 3 Point Analysis to find out.
First Published on Jul 23, 2020 09:20 pm

tags #IPO - New Listings #markets #Rossari Biotech #video

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.