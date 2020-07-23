3 Point Analysis | Rossari Biotech's stellar listing: What should investors do now?

Mumbai-based specialty chemical maker Rossari Biotech debuted with a bang on July 23. The Rs 496 crore IPO had a stellar listing, with the listing premium much higher than analysts' expectations.

The stock opened with a premium of Rs 245, or 58 percent, on the BSE against its issue price of Rs 425 per share, and rose to Rs 710 intraday, i.e. 67.1 percent higher.

What made Rossari Biotech's IPO such a big hit? What should investors do post this bumper listing? Watch this edition of 3 Point Analysis to find out.