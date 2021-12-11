3 listings, 5 IPOs: Busy week for primary market, check out all the details

It is going to be another busy week for the primary market as companies will cumulatively raise over Rs 4,500 crore through their initial public offerings.

This includes IPOs that are currently ongoing such as MapmyIndia and Metro Brands, which will close on December 13 and December 14, respectively.

MapmyIndia, India’s leading provider of advanced digital maps, geospatial software and location based IoT technologies, was subscribed 6.16 times as of day 2 of its IPO; whereas Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed specialty footwear retailer Metro Brands was subscribed 27 percent on day 1.

Three more companies are set to launch their public offers over the next week of December 13-17--Medplus Health Services, Data Patterns India and HP Adhesives.

At the same time, three companies will debut on the bourses after seeing strong demand for the public offerings.

The IPO of Tega Industries, the second-largest global producer of polymer-based mill liners, saw the highest QIB subscription in the last decade, at 215.5 times, and an overall subscription of 219 times.

Anand Rathi Wealth and RateGain Travel Technologies also saw healthy demand for their shares--at overall subscription of 9.8 times and 17.4 times, respectively. The two companies will list on the exchanges on December 14 and December 17, respectively.

Here are all the details of IPOs and listings next week:

Tega Industries

IPO dates: December 1-3

Price band: Rs 443-453

Issue size: Rs 619 crore

Subscription: 219 times

GMP*: Rs 300

Listing date: December 13

Anand Rathi Wealth

IPO dates: December 2-6

Price band: Rs 530-550

Issue size: Rs 660 crore

Subscription: 9.8 times

GMP*: Rs 60

Credit to demat accounts: December 13

Listing date: December 14

RateGain Travel Technologies

IPO dates: December 7-9

Price band: Rs 405-425

Issue size: Rs 1,335 crore

Subscription: 17.4 times

GMP*: Rs 60

Share allotment: December 14

Credit to demat accounts: December 16

Listing date: December 17

CE Info Systems (MapmyIndia)

IPO dates: December 9-13

Price band: Rs 1,000-1,033

Issue size: Rs 1,040 crore

Lot size: Rs 14,462 for 1 lot of 14 shares

Subscription: 6.16 times as of day 2

GMP*: Rs 900

Listing date: December 22

Metro Brands

IPO dates: December 10-14

Price band: Rs 485-500

Issue size: Rs 1,367 crore

Lot size: Rs 15,000 for 1 lot of 30 shares

Subscription: 27 percent on day 1

GMP*: Rs 80

Listing date: December 22

Medplus Health Services

IPO dates: December 13-15

Price band: Rs 780-796

Issue size: Rs 1,398 crore

Lot size: Rs 14,328 for 1 lot of 18 shares

GMP*: Rs 300

Listing date: December 23

Data Patterns India

IPO dates: December 14-16

Price band: Rs 555-585

Issue size: Rs 588 crore

Lot size: Rs 14,625 for 1 lot of 25 shares

GMP*: Rs 400

Listing date: December 24

HP Adhesives India

IPO dates: December 15-17

Price band: Rs 264-274

Issue size: Rs 126 crore

Lot size: Rs 13,700 for 1 lot of 50 shares

GMP*: NA

Listing date: December 27

*as per data from IPO Watch