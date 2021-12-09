MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Register Now! Special webinar on Benefits of investing in US market at 4 pm on 10th December, 2021
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

HP Adhesives sets IPO price band at Rs 262-274 per share

HP Adhesives IPO | The company will launch its maiden public offer on December 15. It will close for subscription on December 17

Moneycontrol News
December 09, 2021 / 12:35 PM IST
HP Adhesives IPO price band set at Rs 262-274

HP Adhesives IPO price band set at Rs 262-274


HP Adhesives has set the price band for its maiden public offer at Rs 262-274 per share.


Investors will be able to bid for a minimum of 50 shares at Rs 13,700 the upper price band, and in multiples of 50 shares thereafter.


Retail investors will be able to bid for a maximum of 14 lots or 700 shares at Rs 1,91,800 at the upper price band, since bidding for retail investors in IPOs is capped at Rs 2 lakh.


The company said its price-to-earnings ratio based on diluted EPS for FY21 at the upper price band is 35.40 times, compared to the average industry P/E ratio of 81.28 times.


Also read: Data Patterns sets IPO price band at Rs 555-585 per share, to raise Rs 588 crore

Close

Related stories


HP Adhesives is a multi-product, multi-category consumer adhesives and sealants company, and its public offer will be open for subscription on December 15-17.


The initial public offer of 45.97 lakh equity shares comprises a fresh issue of 41.40 lakh equity shares and an offer-for-sale of 4.57 lakh equity shares by Anjana Haresh Motwani.


The offer will constitute 25.02 percent of the post-offer paid-up equity share capital of the company, as per the red herring prospectus.


Also read: IPO frenzy on D St: One issue a week since 2020 can't beat three a day in 'roaring 90s'


The fresh issue proceeds will be utilised for working capital requirements, and expansion of production capacity at its existing manufacturing facility at Narangi village in Maharashtra’s Raigad district and at an additional unit on the adjacent plot.


The company will also expand installed capacities for its product lines and also extend the portfolio.


In its largest product category, PVC solvent cement, HP Adhesives is among the leading manufacturing companies in India in the consumer/bazaar segment of the adhesive industry.


The company also manufactures products for select large PVC pipe manufacturing companies under co-branding or private label on order basis. Its adhesives and sealant products are used in multiple industries such as plumbing and sanitary, drainage and water distribution, general purpose building and construction, and interior operations, as well as for glazing operations, woodwork, footwear, automotive, and foam-furnishing.


Also read: Data Patterns sets IPO price band at Rs 555-585 per share, to raise Rs 588 crore


HP Adhesives clocked a profit of Rs 10.06 crore in FY21 as against a loss of Rs 4.67 crore a year ago, while revenue increased to Rs 118.16 crore from Rs 95.47 crore.


Profit in the six months ended September jumped to Rs 3.1 crore from Rs 2.93 crore in the previous corresponding period. Revenue surged to Rs 70.51 crore from Rs 44.92 crore.

Unistone Capital is the book running lead manager to the offer, while Bigshare Services is the registrar.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #HP Adhesives #IPO - Upcoming Issues
first published: Dec 9, 2021 09:29 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.