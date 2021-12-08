IPO frenzy on D St: One issue a week since 2020 can't beat three a day in 'roaring 90s'

The Indian market seems to have gone into an IPO frenzy with more than 120 companies going public since 2020, according to data from Prime Database.

Nikhil Kamath, who founded the digital broking platform, however, twitted that on December 8 that this was nothing compared to what the market had seen in the 1990s.

“If you think that this IPO market over the last two years has been crazy, check out the roaring 1990s. An average of three IPOs daily, compared to around one per week in the last two years,” he tweeted with a table of the number of listings and amount raised over the past two decades.

According to the data, 4,712 companies tapped the primary market to raise about Rs 42,500 crore. The number of companies hitting the street dwarfs the trend we have seen in the past two years.

In 1995 alone, as many as 1,402 companies went public, which came after 1,336 companies launched their public issues in 1994. However, the amount raised over the two years, of about Rs 21,651 crore, is much less than how much IPOs racked up in the past two years.

While in 2020 alone, companies raised a total of Rs 74,707 crore. In 2021, as on November 30, they have raised more than Rs 1.06 lakh crore. Additionally, more than 10 issues will be launched this month, including CE Info Systems, Metro Brands, MedPlus, Data Patterns, HD Adhesives and others.