MapmyIndia IPO subscribed 2.36 times on day 2, NII portion booked 1.39 times

MapmyIndia IPO | Motilal Oswal believes MapmyIndia is rightly placed to tap the high growth digital mapping market.

Moneycontrol News
December 10, 2021 / 10:37 AM IST
The public offer of CE Info Systems, popularly known for its brand MapmyIndia, continues to see strong demand from investors as it has been subscribed 2.36 times, so far, getting bids for 1.66 crore equity shares against the IPO size of 70.44 lakh equity shares on December 10, the second day of bidding.

Retail investors remained at the forefront to support the issue, putting in bids 3.87 times the portion set aside for them, and that of non-institutional investors saw 1.39 times subscription.

Qualified institutional investors bought 46 percent shares of their reserved portion. Half of the offer size is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 35 percent for retail investors, and the remaining 15 percent for non-institutional investors.

MapmyIndia, India's leading provider of advanced digital maps, geospatial software and location based IoT technologies, is looking to raise Rs 1,039.60 crore through its public issue, of which Rs 312 crore has already been raised from anchor investors.

It is entirely an offer for sale, hence the company will not get any funds from the offer.

The price band for the offer, which closes on December 13, is Rs 1,000-1,033 per equity share.

"We like MapmyIndia given its leadership in digital mapping, strong entry barriers, robust profitable data and tech platform along with consistent financials. The issue is valued at 27x 1HFY22 annualized enterprise value/Sales, which although expensive is similar to other Indian unicorns," said Motilal Oswal.

The brokerage believes MapmyIndia is rightly placed to tap the high growth digital mapping market. "Investors with high risk appetite can subscribe for listing gains given the fancy for a unique and first of its kind listing," said the brokerage.

MapmyIndia is a leader in the B2B and B2B2C market, serving over 500 enterprise customers across 3 major categories - corporate, automotive and government. Some of the marquee names include PhonePe, Flipkart, Yulu, HDFC Bank, Airtel, Hyundai, Avis, Safexpress, GST Network, etc.

Given its early mover advantage and continuous innovation, MapmyIndia has been able to build a proprietary end-to-end technology driven and AI-assisted mapping systems, that is difficult to replicate. This along with large network effect (covers 98.5% of India’s road network) has created strong entry barriers for the company, said Motilal Oswal.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #CE Info Systems #IPO - Issues Open #MapmyIndia
first published: Dec 10, 2021 10:10 am

