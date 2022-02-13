English
    February 13, 2022 / 10:33 AM IST

    IPL Auction 2022 Live updates: Ishan Kishan, Deepak Chahar and Shreyas Iyer top 3 buys on day 1

    IPL Auction 2022 Live updates: The 10 IPL franchises have so far spent above Rs 388 crore collectively to buy 74 players out of which 20 are overseas recruits. There were 20 players who got more than USD 1 million (Rs 7.53 crore as per Saturday’s exchange rates).

    IPL Auction 2022 Live updates:  Local batsman Ishan Kishan bagged a $2.02-million deal, overseas spinners were largely snubbed and the auctioneer collapsed on stage on an eventful opening day of the Indian Premier League (IPL) players' auction on Saturday.

    IPL giants Mumbai Indians bought back explosive

    batsman Kishan for Rs 15.25 Cr ($2.02 million) after staving off competition from Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

    Holders Chennai Super Kings forked out Rs 14 Cr to keep seamer Deepak Chahar, while twice champions Kolkata Knight Riders bought India batsman Shreyas Iyer for Rs 12.25 Cr.

    The auction was halted after auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapsed on stage during the bidding in a Bengaluru hotel.

    "The IPL auctioneer had an unfortunate fall due to Postural Hypotension during the IPL auction this afternoon," the league said in a statement.

    "The medical team attended to him immediately after the incident and he is stable."

    Broadcaster Charu Sharma stepped in to continue the auction and the league's 10 franchises demonstrated their appetite for homegrown spinners after the lunch break.

    Three years after Ravichandran Ashwin ran out Jos Buttler when the England batsman had backed up in an IPL game, the duo will be seen playing together for Rajasthan Royals.

    Buttler is one of the three players Rajasthan had retained.

    Australia test captain Pat Cummins returned to Kolkata for Rs 7.25 Cr, a hefty cut from the Rs 15.5 Cr he drew last year.

    Australian duo David Warner and Mitchell Marsh will play under compatriot Ricky Ponting who is the head coach at Delhi Capitals.

    Overseas spinners including Adam Zampa of Australia, South African Imran Tahir, England's Adil Rashid and Bangladesh spin all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan went unsold.

    They can still be sold if franchises nominate them for Sunday's auction.

    Six hundred players have registered to fill 217 places for this year's tournament which will begin in the last week of March.
      IPL Auction 2022 Live updates | Day 2
      Moneycontrol.com
    • February 13, 2022 / 10:41 AM IST

      Gujarat Titans

      Amount Spent: Rs 71.15 crore, Amount Available: Rs 18.85 crore 

      Buys: 7, Pre-auction picks*: 3

      Shubman Gill* (India batter) Rs 8 crore | Hardik Pandya* (India allrounder) Rs 15 crore 

      Rashid Khan* (Afghanistan spinner) Rs 15 crore | Mohammed Shami (India pacer) Rs 6.25 crore

      Lockie Ferguson (NZ pacer) Rs 10 crore | M Abhinav (India batter) Rs 2.60 crore

      Rahul Tewatia (India allrounder) Rs 9 crore | Jason Roy (England batter) Rs 2 crore

      R Sai Kishore (India spinner) Rs 3 crore | Noor Ahmad (Afghanistan spinner) Rs 30 lakh.

    • February 13, 2022 / 10:38 AM IST

      Lucknow Supergiants 

      Amount Spent: Rs 83.10 crore, Amount Available: Rs 6.90 crore 

      Buys: 8, Pre-auction picks*: 3 

      KL Rahul* (India batter-wk) Rs 17 crore 

      Ravi Bishnoi* (India spinner) Rs 4 crore | Marcus Stoinis* (Australia allrounder) Rs 9.20 crore 

      Manish Pandey (India batter) Rs 4.60 crore | Mark Wood (England pacer) Rs 7.50 crore 

      Quinton de Kock (SA batter-wk) Rs 6.75 crore | Jason Holder (WI allrounder) Rs 8.75 crore 

      Krunal Pandya (India allrounder) Rs 8.25 crore | Deepak Hooda (India allrounder) Rs 5.75 crore 

      Avesh Khan (India pacer) Rs 10 crore | Ankit Rajpoot (India pacer) Rs 50 lakh

    • February 13, 2022 / 10:29 AM IST

      Punjab Kings 

      Amount Spent: Rs 61.35 crore, Amount Available: Rs 28.65 crore 

      Buys: 9, Retained: 2 

      Arshdeep Singh* (India pacer) Rs 4 crore | Mayank Agarwal* (India batter) Rs 12 crore

      Shikhar Dhawan (India batter) Rs 8.25 crore | Jonny Bairstow (England batter-wk) Rs 6.75 crore

      Kagiso Rabada (SA pacer) Rs 9.25 crore | Rahul Chahar (India spinner) Rs 5.25 crore 

      Harpreet Brar (India allrounder) Rs 3.8 crore | Shahrukh Khan (India allrounder) Rs 9 crore

      Prabhsimran Singh (India batter-wk) Rs 60 lakh | Jitesh Sharma (India batter-wk) Rs 20 lakh

      Ishan Porel (India pacer) Rs 25 lakh

    • February 13, 2022 / 10:22 AM IST

      Rajasthan Royals 

      Amount Spent: Rs 77.85 crore, Amount Available: Rs 12.15 crore 

      Buys: 8, Retained: 3 

      Yashasvi Jaiswal* (India allrounder) Rs 4 crore 

      Jos Buttler* (Eng batter-wk) Rs 10 crore | Sanju Samson* (India batter-wk) Rs 14 crore 

      Devdutt Padikkal (India batter) Rs 7.75 crore | Ravichandran Ashwin (India allrounder) Rs 5 crore 

      Yuzvendra Chahal (India spinner) Rs 6.50 crore | Prasidh Krishna (India pacer) Rs 10 crore

      Shimron Hetmyer (WI batter) Rs 8.50 crore | Trent Boult (NZ pacer) Rs 8 crore

      Riyan Parag (India allrounder) Rs 3.80 crore | KC Cariappa (India spinner) Rs 30 lakh 

    • February 13, 2022 / 10:20 AM IST

      Sunrisers Hyderabad

      Amount Spent: Rs 69.85 crore, Amount Available: Rs 20.15 crore 

      Buys: 10, Retained: 3 

      Abdul Samad* (India allrounder) Rs 4 crore | Umran Malik* (India pacer) Rs 4 crore 

      Kane Williamson* (NZ batter) Rs 14 crore | Bhuvneshwar Kumar (India pacer) Rs 4.20 crore 

      Nicholas Pooran (WI batter-wk) Rs 10.75 crore Washington Sundar (India allrounder) Rs 8.75 crore 

      T Natarajan (India pacer) Rs 4 crore Rahul Tripathi (India batter) Rs 8.50 crore 

      Priyam Garg (India batter) Rs 20 lakh Kartik Tyagi (India pacer) Rs 4 crore 

      Abhishek Sharma (India allrounder) Rs 6.5 crore Shreyas Gopal (India spinner) Rs 75 lakh

    • February 13, 2022 / 10:01 AM IST

      Kolkata Knight Riders 

      Amount Spent: Rs 77.35 crore, Amount Available: Rs 12.65 crore 

      Buys: 5, Retained: 4 

      Andre Russell* (WI allrounder) Rs 12 crore 

      Sunil Narine* (WI allrounder) Rs 6 crore | Varun Chakaravarthy* (India spinner) Rs 8 crore 

      Venkatesh Iyer* (India allrounder) Rs 8 crore | Shreyas Iyer (India batter) Rs 12.25 crore 

      Pat Cummins (Australia pacer) Rs 7.25 crore | Nitish Rana (India allrounder) Rs 12.25 crore

      Shivam Mavi (India pacer) Rs 7.25 crore | Sheldon Jackson (India batter-wk) Rs 60 lakh 

    • February 13, 2022 / 09:55 AM IST

      Royal Challengers Bangalore

      Amount Spent: Rs 80.75 crore, Amount Available: Rs 9.25 crore 

      Buys: 8, Retained: 3

      Virat Kohli* (India batter) Rs 15 crore | Glenn Maxwell* (Australia allrounder) Rs 11 crore 

      Mohammed Siraj* (India pacer) Rs 7 crore | Josh Hazlewood (Australia pacer) Rs 7.75 crore 

      Dinesh Karthik (India wk) Rs 5.50 crore | Harshal Patel (India pacer) Rs 10.75 crore 

      Faf du Plessis (SA batter) Rs 7 crore | Wanindu Hasaranga (SL allrounder) Rs 10.75 crore 

      Shahbaz Ahmed (India allrounder) Rs 2.40 crore | Anuj Rawat (India batter-wk) Rs 3.4 crore 

      Akash Deep (India pacer) Rs 20 lakh

    • February 13, 2022 / 09:40 AM IST

      Delhi Capitals 

      Amount Spent: Rs 73.50 crore, Amount Available: Rs 16.50 crore

Buys: 9, Retained: 4

      Buys: 9, Retained: 4

      Prithvi Shaw* (India batter) Rs 7.50 crore | Anrich Nortje* (South Africa pacer) Rs 6.50 crore | Axar Patel* (India allrounder) Rs 9 crore | Rishabh Pant* (India wk) Rs 16 crore 

      David Warner (Australia batter) Rs 6.25 crore | Mitchell Marsh (Australia allrounder) Rs 6.50 crore 

      Shardul Thakur (India pacer) Rs 10.75 crore | Kuldeep Yadav (India spinner) Rs 2 crore 

      Ashwin Hebbar (India allrounder) Rs 20 lakh | Kamlesh Nagarkoti (India pacer) Rs 1.10 crore 

      Sarfaraz Khan (India batter) Rs 20 lakh | KS Bharat (India batter-wk) Rs 2 crore

      Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh allrounder) Rs 2 crore 

    • February 13, 2022 / 09:29 AM IST

      TOP FIVE BUYS OF DAY 1

    • February 13, 2022 / 09:22 AM IST

      Chennai Super Kings 

      Amount Spent: Rs 69.55 crore, Amount Available: Rs 20.45 crore

Buys: 6, Retained: 4

      Buys: 6, Retained: 4

      MS Dhoni* (India wk-batter) Rs 12 crore | Ruturaj Gaikwad* (India batter) Rs 6 crore | Ravindra Jadeja* (India all-rounder) Rs 16 crore 

      Ambati Rayudu (India batter) Rs 6.75 crore | Robin Uthappa (India batter) Rs 2 crore 

      Deepak Chahar (India pacer) Rs 14 crore | Dwayne Bravo (West Indies allrounder) Rs 4.40 crore 

      Moeen Ali (England allrounder) Rs 8 crore | KM Asif (India pacer) Rs 20 lakh 

      Tushar Deshpande (India pacer) Rs 8 crore

    • February 13, 2022 / 09:05 AM IST

      Mumbai Indians

      Amount Spent: Rs 62.15 crore, Amount Available: Rs 27.85 crore

      Buys: 4, Retained: 4 

      Rohit Sharma* (India batter) Rs 16 crore | Suryakumar Yadav* (India batter) Rs 8 crore 

      Jasprit Bumrah* (India pacer) Rs 12 crore | Kieron Pollard (WI allrounder) Rs 6 crore

      Ishan Kishan (India batter-wk) Rs 15.25 crore | Dewald Brevis (SA batter) Rs 3 crore 

      Basil Thampi (India pacer) Rs 30 lakh | M Ashwin (India spinner) Rs 1.6 crore

    • February 13, 2022 / 09:04 AM IST

      Welcome to Moneycontrol liveblog

      Welcome to Moneycontrol IPL Auction 2022 Liveblog. The 10 IPL franchises, on day 1 of the auction, have spent above Rs 388 crore collectively to buy 74 players out of which 20 are overseas recruits. There were 20 players who got more than USD 1 million (Rs 7.53 crore as per Saturday’s exchange rates). Track this space for the latest updates of the second day of the auction.

