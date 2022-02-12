IPL auction 2022: ‘Super proud and honoured’ to join KKR, says Shreyas Iyer, the most expensive player so far

IPL auction 2022: Shreyas Iyer has been bought for Rs 12.25 crore by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The auction for the 15th season of Indian Premiere League is taking place in Bengaluru, and so far, Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer has emerged as the most expensive player to be signed.

Shreyas Iyer has been bought for Rs 12.25 crore by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). In a message after being signed, the cricketer said that he was “super proud and honoured” to be a part of the KKR family.

“I am really looking forward to work with every team member, support staff and management,” Iyer added. “Its going to be an amazing season. Let’s kill it.”

The 2022 IPL auction will take place over two days. On day one, the auction had to briefly halted after auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapsed due to low blood pressure.

At the auction, Harshal Patel was the second most expensive player. He was acquired by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 10.75 crore.

South African Fast Bowler Kagiso Rabada was sold to Punjab Kings for Rs 9.25 crore. Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan went to the same team for Rs 8.25 crore.

Australian Test team Captain Pat Cummins has gone to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 7.25 crore. Former South African Captain Faf du Plessis was acquired by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 7 crore.

Indian bowler Mohammed Shami was sold to Gujarat Titans for 6.25 crore. Australian Opening Batsman David Warner went to Delhi Capitals for the same amount.

Indian all-rounder R Ashwin was signed by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 5 crore.

This season, two new teams, Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants, will be part of IPL. The cricket league is scheduled to begin in April.