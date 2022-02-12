TATA IPL Auction 2022: Who is auctioneer Hugh Edmeades who collapsed on dias?

IPL 2022 auction: Hugh Edmeades is a British fine art, classic car and charity auctioneer.

Auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapsed in the middle of the 15th IPL auction on February 12. He was taken to the hospital. Following this, the proceedings of the auction for the Indian Premier League (IPL) was halted.

Hugh Edmeades returned as the auctioneer for the IPL 2022.

The BCCI last week released the player auction list of 590 cricketers who are set to go under the hammer during the two-day mega auction in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. Later, ten more players were added to the list.

Hugh Edmeades, a British fine art, classic car and charity auctioneer who has conducted over 2,500 auctions for over three decades, was apppinted began as an IPL auctioneer in 2019. This year’s mega auction will be his fourth.

Edmeades replaced veteran Richard Madley who conducted all IPL auctions until 2018, since the tournament began in 2008. Madley had expressed his disappointment at being replaced.

Several IPL fans sought that Madley be brought back for this year's auction.



“Richard Madley had a charm while doing it, specially for Mega Auctions he was a value addition. Hugh Edmeades looks disengaged,” a Twitter user said.

Nothing against Hugh Edmeades, but Richard Madley is a feeling for us. Petition to bring him back!! https://t.co/x8jBE1KImk — abhinav sridhar (@abhinavsridhar1) February 4, 2022

This will be the 15th season of the cricketing league and some of the biggest stars of world cricket will be coming together to light up the prestigious tournament.

Among those 590 players, 228 are capped players, 355 uncapped players and seven belong to Associate Nations.

A total of 17 Indian cricketers, including senior opener Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Mohammad Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Ashwin, Ishant Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane, have placed themselves in the highest reserve price bracket of Rs 2 crores ahead of the IPL 2022 auction.

A total of 370 Indian players and 220 overseas cricketers will be up for grabs, with as many as 48 players having chosen to place themselves in the Rs 2 crore bracket.