Ipca Lab Q1 PAT may dip 53.5% YoY to Rs 207.6 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 21) earnings estimates for the Healthcare sector. The brokerage house expects Ipca Lab to report net profit at Rs 207.6 crore up 53.5% year-on-year (up 28.8% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 13.9 percent Y-o-Y (up 18.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 1321.4 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 50.2 percent Y-o-Y (up 28.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 293.1 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

