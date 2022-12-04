Investment intent of Rs 10.5 lakh crore received at Odisha biz summit: Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha has received investment intent to the tune of Rs 10.50 lakh crore at the third edition of its flagship business conclave held here, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said. It's a win-win situation for the investors and the state, he said.

"I am happy to announce that the Make In Odisha Conclave has generated investment intent of Rs 10.50 lakh crore with potential for 10.50 lakh direct and indirect employment.

It's heartening to see the huge response we have got, especially in the post- Covid scenario, Patnaik said on Saturday.

The chief minister urged all stakeholders to work hard to implement the investments on the ground, and take Odisha to a new era of growth.

Patnaik assured investors that the state will walk the extra mile for them. "We will walk the talk. It will be a win-win situation," he said.

He also expressed gratitude to the summits partner countries – Japan, Norway, and Germany. "I hope that we further strengthen our ties and create more opportunities for mutual trade, commerce, and people-to-people relationships.

The third edition of the conclave generated around five times more investment intent than the first one in 2016. In the second edition, the state had received Rs 4.23 lakh crore investment intent, an official of the Industries Department said.

The investment proposals have been received in 21 different sectors.