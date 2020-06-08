App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2020 02:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Intercity bus startup Yolobus raises $3.3 million from Nexus, India Quotient

Suvir Sujan and Anand Lunia, founders of Nexus Venture Partners and India Quotient, respectively, will join Yolobus’ board of directors.

M. Sriram @manicontrol2020

Intercity bus startup Yolobus said on June 8 that it has raised a Series A round of $3.3 million led by venture capital firms Nexus Venture Partners and India Quotient.

Yolobus, founded by Shailesh Gupta, Mukul Shah and Danish Chopra offers bus services with facilities such as onboard refreshments, Wi-Fi, luggage handling and an in-bus washroom. It seeks to formalise and modernise the bus travel industry in India, which has so far been largely fragmented and with many inefficiencies.

Suvir Sujan and Anand Lunia, founders of Nexus Venture Partners and India Quotient, respectively, will join Yolobus’ board of directors.

Close

“Intercity ground mobility in India has not kept up with the needs of the discerning urban traveller and is ripe for disruption. Built on the pillars of safety, comfort and convenience, the Yolobus team is using technology and data science to redefine intercity bus travel experience,” said Sujan, founder and Managing Director at Nexus Venture Partners.

related news

Like other mobility firms, Yolobus is also ramping up its safety features and sanitisation to onboard customers during the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19 pandemic. It is introducing a sanitisation tunnel for each passenger before onboarding customers. Bus captains, drivers, and staff will all have personal protective equipment (PPE) kits.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 8, 2020 02:45 pm

tags #Business #startups

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | Delhi Lt Governor overrules Kejriwal's decision to reserve state-run, pvt hospitals for residents

Coronavirus pandemic | Delhi Lt Governor overrules Kejriwal's decision to reserve state-run, pvt hospitals for residents

Jacinda Ardern dances for joy after New Zealand eliminates coronavirus

Jacinda Ardern dances for joy after New Zealand eliminates coronavirus

Russians use black humour to lift spirits during coronavirus crisis

Russians use black humour to lift spirits during coronavirus crisis

most popular

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Javed Akhtar becomes only Indian to bag prestigious Richard Dawkins Award, says he is deeply honoured

Javed Akhtar becomes only Indian to bag prestigious Richard Dawkins Award, says he is deeply honoured

Franklin Templeton crisis: Is Gujarat HC's stay on voting in investors' interest?

Franklin Templeton crisis: Is Gujarat HC's stay on voting in investors' interest?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.