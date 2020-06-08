Intercity bus startup Yolobus raises $3.3 million from Nexus, India Quotient

Suvir Sujan and Anand Lunia, founders of Nexus Venture Partners and India Quotient, respectively, will join Yolobus’ board of directors.
Intercity bus startup Yolobus said on June 8 that it has raised a Series A round of $3.3 million led by venture capital firms Nexus Venture Partners and India Quotient.
Yolobus, founded by Shailesh Gupta, Mukul Shah and Danish Chopra offers bus services with facilities such as onboard refreshments, Wi-Fi, luggage handling and an in-bus washroom. It seeks to formalise and modernise the bus travel industry in India, which has so far been largely fragmented and with many inefficiencies.
“Intercity ground mobility in India has not kept up with the needs of the discerning urban traveller and is ripe for disruption. Built on the pillars of safety, comfort and convenience, the Yolobus team is using technology and data science to redefine intercity bus travel experience,” said Sujan, founder and Managing Director at Nexus Venture Partners.