Infosys working to resolve issues in new IT portal, 10 lakh tax returns filed so far: COO Pravin Rao

Infosys was awarded the contract in 2019 after the bidding process with an outlay of Rs 4,242 crore. The project aimed at developing the next-generation income tax filing system to reduce processing time for returns from 63 days to one day and also expedite refunds.

Infosys is working to address all the issues related to the new income tax portal. Many performance related issues have been resolved and close to 10 lakh income tax returns have been filed so far, said company's COO UB Pravin Rao on July 14.

Speaking to media while announcing the company’s first quarter results, Rao said the company is looking to resolve all the issues and many glitches have been fixed.

“Now 8-10 lakh people are logging into the portal and so far 10 lakh income tax returns have been filed,” he added.

The new income tax portal went live on June 7 night and ran into glitches the next day. It was flagged by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who met the Infosys executives on June 22.

While Salil Parekh, CEO, Infosys, did not share when the company expects to resolve the issue, he said the company has augmented the resources for fixing the gaps and are working with all the stakeholders such as chartered accountants and government.

During the meeting with the FM, Infosys executives had shared that the firm has augmented the resources for execution of the project on the hardware as well as the application side and that some of the problems have already been identified and fixed.

For remaining technical issues, the IT giant assured that their teams were working on them and gave the expected timelines within which the glitches such as e-proceedings, Form 15CA/15CB, TDS statements, DSC, viewing of past ITRs are expected to be resolved, according to the statement.