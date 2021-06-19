Infosys AGM | We won't rest on our laurels but will seize the moment: Nandan Nilekani

Over the last three-and-a-half years, we have built a highly credible market position for ourselves, says Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani.

Infosys will not rest on its laurels, but will seize the moment and expand its market share further as the company works with global enterprises in their digital acceleration journey, said Chairman Nandan Nilekani.

Speaking at the Infosys 40th Annual General Meeting on June 19, 2021, virtually, Nilekani said, “Over the last three-and-a-half years, we have built a highly credible market position for ourselves as the global digital services and consulting provider.”

While the pandemic put this to test, he said, the company has been able to deliver 5 percent revenue growth in constant currency in FY21 to $13.6 billion and is well-positioned to cater to the client needs.

“I want to assure you all that we will not rest on our laurels. On the contrary, we will seize the moment to build on this head start to expand our market share further as we serve global enterprises in their digital acceleration journey,” Nilekani added.

“While a challenging 2020 has ushered in a 2021 fraught with uncertainty, one thing is clearly evident: Infosys is well-positioned for another year of market-leading performance in a post-pandemic, cloud-first, distinctly digital era. The dramatic shift to living and working online has altered the entire business landscape in irrevocable ways. Hybrid work is here to stay, requiring organisations and their people to find new ways to come together, collaborate and deliver seamlessly,” Nilekani said in his speech.

Salil Parekh, CEO, Infosys, said that the company has repositioned itself over the last three years and has been investing in digital capability even before the pandemic and had a dedicated team to drive large deals, which has paid off.

Parekh said that when the company started the large deal programme in FY18, the large deals stood at $3 billion, which has expanded to $14 billion in FY21.

Infosys hired 19,230 graduates in India and 1,941, both graduates and associate degree holders, outside India. Localisation has been stepped up as well with the company set to hire 12,000 people in the US across various roles.

The Board of Infosys has recommended the reappointment of UB Pravin Rao, COO and Whole-time Director, who is retiring in December 2021. Sudha Murty, chairman, Infosys Foundation, is also retiring this December.