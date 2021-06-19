MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Don't miss the latest webinar on Global Investing with Passive Products on June 22, 11am
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Infosys AGM | We won't rest on our laurels but will seize the moment: Nandan Nilekani

“While a challenging 2020 has ushered in a 2021 fraught with uncertainty, one thing is clearly evident: Infosys is well-positioned for another year of market-leading performance in a post-pandemic, cloud-first, distinctly digital era," Nilekani said in his speech.

Swathi Moorthy
June 19, 2021 / 05:39 PM IST
Over the last three-and-a-half years, we have built a highly credible market position for ourselves, says Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani.

Over the last three-and-a-half years, we have built a highly credible market position for ourselves, says Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Infosys will not rest on its laurels, but will seize the moment and expand its market share further as the company works with global enterprises in their digital acceleration journey, said Chairman Nandan Nilekani.

Speaking at the Infosys 40th Annual General Meeting on June 19, 2021, virtually, Nilekani said, “Over the last three-and-a-half years, we have built a highly credible market position for ourselves as the global digital services and consulting provider.”

While the pandemic put this to test, he said, the company has been able to deliver 5 percent revenue growth in constant currency in FY21 to $13.6 billion and is well-positioned to cater to the client needs.

“I want to assure you all that we will not rest on our laurels. On the contrary, we will seize the moment to build on this head start to expand our market share further as we serve global enterprises in their digital acceleration journey,” Nilekani added.

“While a challenging 2020 has ushered in a 2021 fraught with uncertainty, one thing is clearly evident: Infosys is well-positioned for another year of market-leading performance in a post-pandemic, cloud-first, distinctly digital era. The dramatic shift to living and working online has altered the entire business landscape in irrevocable ways. Hybrid work is here to stay, requiring organisations and their people to find new ways to come together, collaborate and deliver seamlessly,” Nilekani said in his speech.

Close

Related stories

Salil Parekh, CEO, Infosys, said that the company has repositioned itself over the last three years and has been investing in digital capability even before the pandemic and had a dedicated team to drive large deals, which has paid off.

Parekh said that when the company started the large deal programme in FY18, the large deals stood at $3 billion, which has expanded to $14 billion in FY21.

Infosys hired 19,230 graduates in India and 1,941, both graduates and associate degree holders, outside India. Localisation has been stepped up as well with the company set to hire 12,000 people in the US across various roles.

The Board of Infosys has recommended the reappointment of UB Pravin Rao, COO and Whole-time Director, who is retiring in December 2021. Sudha Murty, chairman, Infosys Foundation, is also retiring this December.
Swathi Moorthy
TAGS: #hiring #Infosys #Nandan Nilekani
first published: Jun 19, 2021 05:27 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | One empire company can inspire a whole ecosystem of companies: Sumon Sadhu

The Private Market Show | One empire company can inspire a whole ecosystem of companies: Sumon Sadhu

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.