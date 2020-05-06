App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 06, 2020 07:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Infosys starts operations in Pune campus today with 5% strength

This is in line with the Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines that allowed IT/ITeS firms to resume operations at 50 percent of their strength

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Infosys will start operations in the Pune campus on May 6. Other campuses will resume operations in a staggered fashion over this week, according to a source.

This is in line with the Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines that allowed IT/ITeS firms to resume operations at 50 percent of their strength. However, individual states have taken calls on resuming operations.

According to orders from the Maharashtra government and local authorities, IT parks in Hinjewadi can operate, Infosys said in an email to employees. In Tamil Nadu, IT firms can function with 10 percent staff with company-organised transport in Chennai. For offices outside Chennai, they can operate with 50 percent strength. Karnataka has imposed 7 am-7 pm curfew.

Close

In an email to employees in Pune, the company said, “Pune DC will commence operations with a small percentage of employees with effect from Wednesday May 6, 2020.”

related news

"Only select few building in the Pune campus and satellite offices will be operational in this phase,” the mail added.

In addition, only employees who have been identified for Phase 1 by delivery managers will attend office, and others will continue to work from home.

Pravin Rao, COO - Infosys, said during the Q4 FY2020 results, “We are not in a hurry to come back to work aggressively. In phase one we expect maybe less than 5 percent to come back to work in offices. This will probably last three to four weeks.”

In the next four to six or eight weeks, the company will step this up to 10 percent and then to 15-20 percent. “So we want to do it in a very gradual manner and even for people coming to work in offices, we will have very high standards of safety, we will practice social distancing, we will do temperature check, we will have high standards of hygiene and sanitation,” he said.

Social distancing will be enforced not only in the workplace but also during commute and common areas such as foot courts too, he said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 6, 2020 07:11 am

tags #coronavirus #India #Infosys

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Sanofi to enroll thousands for its coronavirus vaccine trials

Sanofi to enroll thousands for its coronavirus vaccine trials

Karnataka cancels all special trains for migrant workers

Karnataka cancels all special trains for migrant workers

COVID-19 pandemic | Mumbai on the brink of public health crisis with shortage of doctors, no ICU beds

COVID-19 pandemic | Mumbai on the brink of public health crisis with shortage of doctors, no ICU beds

most popular

Delhi government raises VAT on fuel; petrol price up by Rs 1.6/litre, diesel by Rs 7.1

Delhi government raises VAT on fuel; petrol price up by Rs 1.6/litre, diesel by Rs 7.1

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

After Delhi, Andhra Pradesh government now raises liquor prices by 50% effective May 5

After Delhi, Andhra Pradesh government now raises liquor prices by 50% effective May 5

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.