Infosys starts operations in Pune campus today with 5% strength

Infosys will start operations in the Pune campus on May 6. Other campuses will resume operations in a staggered fashion over this week, according to a source.

This is in line with the Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines that allowed IT/ITeS firms to resume operations at 50 percent of their strength. However, individual states have taken calls on resuming operations.

According to orders from the Maharashtra government and local authorities, IT parks in Hinjewadi can operate, Infosys said in an email to employees. In Tamil Nadu, IT firms can function with 10 percent staff with company-organised transport in Chennai. For offices outside Chennai, they can operate with 50 percent strength. Karnataka has imposed 7 am-7 pm curfew.

In an email to employees in Pune, the company said, “Pune DC will commence operations with a small percentage of employees with effect from Wednesday May 6, 2020.”

"Only select few building in the Pune campus and satellite offices will be operational in this phase,” the mail added.

In addition, only employees who have been identified for Phase 1 by delivery managers will attend office, and others will continue to work from home.

Pravin Rao, COO - Infosys, said during the Q4 FY2020 results, “We are not in a hurry to come back to work aggressively. In phase one we expect maybe less than 5 percent to come back to work in offices. This will probably last three to four weeks.”

In the next four to six or eight weeks, the company will step this up to 10 percent and then to 15-20 percent. “So we want to do it in a very gradual manner and even for people coming to work in offices, we will have very high standards of safety, we will practice social distancing, we will do temperature check, we will have high standards of hygiene and sanitation,” he said.

Social distancing will be enforced not only in the workplace but also during commute and common areas such as foot courts too, he said.