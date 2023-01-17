English
    Indoco Remedies Q3 PAT seen up 46.1% YoY to Rs 482 cr: Nirmal Bang

    Broker Research
    January 17, 2023 / 02:09 PM IST
    Indoco Remedies | CMP: Rs 359 | The stock ended in the green after net profit of the firm was up 19.2% at Rs 49.7 crore against Rs 41.7 crore (YoY). Revenue rose 11.9% at Rs 433 crore against Rs 386.8 crore (YoY) while EBITDA gained 1.6% at Rs 87.7 crore against Rs 86.3 crore (YoY).

    Nirmal Bang has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 23) earnings estimates for the PHARMACEUTICAL sector. The brokerage house expects Indoco Remedies to report net profit at Rs 482 crore up 46.1% year-on-year (down 3.1% quarter-on-quarter).


    Net Sales are expected to increase by 18.3 percent Y-o-Y (down 2.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 4,236 crore, according to Nirmal Bang.


    Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 15.4 percent Y-o-Y (down 3.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 847 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

