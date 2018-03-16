IndiGo & SpiceJet to partially shift from Delhi's T1 to T2 terminal on March 25

IndiGo and SpiceJet are set to partially shift their operations from Terminal 1 (T1), to the newly-revamped Terminal 2 (T2) of IGI Airport with effect from March 25, Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) announced Friday.

As per the recent order of the Apex Court, both airlines submitted lists of sectors to be shifted to T2 to DIAL, which gave its consent to the proposal.

IndiGo will shift 10 of its sectors (flight nos. 6E 2000 to 6E 2999) to T2. These include destinations of Amritsar, Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Bhubaneshwar, Chennai, Raipur, Srinagar, Udaipur, Vadodara and Visakhapatnam.

SpiceJet will shift 7 sectors (flight nos. SG 8000 to SG 8999) to T2. These include destinations of Ahmedabad, Cochin, Goa, Gorakhpur, Patna, Pune and Surat.

With the partial shift of operations of the two airlines to T2, passenger area for the flyers will increase from current available passenger area of 25,917 sqm at T1 to combined 62,010 sqm. T2 adds additional 36,093 sqm passenger area.

In line with Master Plan 2016, and to facilitate the growth at IGI Airport, DIAL had earlier proposed partial shifting of all three carriers to T2 until the completion of expansion of T1.

While GoAir was the first airline to shift its entire operation to T2 in October 2017, Indigo and SpiceJet will be partially moving now.

"This is a temporary move to ease the pressure of fast growing traffic at T1. The move will enable the expansion works at T1 effectively," the GMR-led company said.

T1 is set to be expanded from the current capacity of 20 million to 40 million per annum with 22 aerobridges, and state of the art infrastructure spanning all major areas of the airport i.e. Landside, Terminal and Airside and will be completed within four years.

"This will enable us to start the expansion works at Terminal 1. During the expansion of Terminal 1 over the next 4 years, Terminals 2 and 3 will cater to the growing traffic over the next 3-4 years," said I Prabhakara Rao, CEO-DIAL.

Delhi Airport has become world’s number 1 airport in the highest category i.e. over 40 million passengers per annum (MPPA) – as per Airports Council International (ACI) – ASQ 2017 rankings.