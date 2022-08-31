English
    IndiGo signs codeshare agreement with Virgin Atlantic

    Customers booking a Virgin Atlantic ticket will be able to fly on the airline’s London Heathrow to Delhi and Mumbai flights and connect to and from seven additional cities in India, the airlines said in a joint statement. The arrangement will be expanded to nine other Indian cities later in the year

    Moneycontrol News
    August 31, 2022 / 03:39 PM IST
    Representative image


    India's biggest airline IndiGo and British carrier Virgin Atlantic on August 31 announced a codeshare agreement that will allow them to sell seats on each other's flights. The arrangement will kick in from September 27.

    The codeshare partnership will mean customers booking a Virgin Atlantic ticket will be able to fly on the airline’s London Heathrow to Delhi and Mumbai flights and connect to and from seven additional cities in India, the airlines said in a joint statement.


    India is the third biggest market for Virgin Atlantic, the airline's Chief Commercial Officer Juha Jarvinen said.

    The codeshare will roll out in phases. Phase one will see nine destinations—Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Goa, Delhi and Mumbai—available for connection on IndiGo.

    Later this year, the agreement will be expanded to cover 16 destinations throughout India, as well as connections on to Virgin Atlantic’s extensive US network operated through London's Heathrow airport.


    Phase II will include connections to Kochi, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Pune, Coimbatore, Nagpur, Vadodara, Indore and Vishakhapatnam.


    As part of the codeshare, Virgin Atlantic will also offer free-of-cost shuttle services between different terminals at Delhi airport for its customers.

    IndiGo already has codeshare agreements with Air France-KLM, Turkish Airlines, Qatar Airways, American Airlines and Qantas.
    first published: Aug 31, 2022 03:30 pm
