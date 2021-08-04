MARKET NEWS

Indigo airfare sale: Airline launches sale on 15th birthday. Check details here

The booking window for discounted air fares is effective August 4-6. The fares will start at Rs 915 on IndiGo's domestic and international connections.

Moneycontrol News
August 04, 2021 / 11:51 AM IST

Budget carrier IndiGo has announced a three-day sale on airfares for travel between September 1, 2021 and March 26, 2022 as it completes 15 years.

Add-ons such as Fast Forward, 6E Flex, 6E Bagport are being offered at Rs 315 while the car rental service will start at Rs 315, the airline said.

For HSCBS credit card owners, an additional 5 percent cashback is being offered of up to Rs 750 on a minimum transaction of Rs 3,000.

"It is a momentous occasion for us as we celebrate 15 fulfilling years. We would like to express our gratitude towards our customers and employees for their confidence in us even during the worst times. On behalf of team IndiGo, I would like to thank all our customers, partners and members of the aviation fraternity who have made this journey so successful," Ronojoy Dutta, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo said.
first published: Aug 4, 2021 11:30 am

