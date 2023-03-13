IndiGo flight to Doha diverted due to medical emergency; passenger dies

Indigo flight. Representative image

An IndiGo flight traveling from Delhi to Doha had to be diverted to Karachi on March 13 as a passenger onboard suffered a medical emergency. Upon arrival, the airport medical team declared the affected passenger deceased.

The airline is currently making arrangements for the other passengers on the flight 6E-1736, in coordination with the relevant authorities, it said in a statement.

"We are deeply saddened by the news and our prayers and wishes are with his family and loved ones", the airline said.