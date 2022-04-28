Indifi Technologies ropes in former SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar as advisor

Indifi Technologies on April 28 announced the appointment of former SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar as its advisor.

Kumar will engage with the management on growth strategy and provide guidance in the financial services sector.

He has had a long career in banking and finance and currently sits on boards of HSBC Asia Pacific, L&T Infotech, Hero MotoCorp and BharatPe.

His stint with SBI spanned 40 years from where he retired as chairman in October 2020.

Prior to this, he has also served as managing director of National Banking Group, and the managing director of compliance and risk at SBI.

He was previously appointed as a non-executive director at HSBC's Hong Kong-headquartered Asia unit; as a senior advisor to Baring Private Equity Asia, and has also served as an advisor to Kotak Investment Advisors.

Kumar recently joined the international strategic advisory board of Dun & Bradstreet, a global provider of business decisioning data and analytics.

Commenting on the appointment to Indifi’s advisory board, Kumar said, “The MSME sector and their credit gap has been a serious problem for India. The headway that Indifi is making in this regard is important and impressive. Their ecosystem-based approach to lending has leveraged the opportune intersection of digital platforms used by MSMEs and advancement in data and tech."

Alok Mittal, CEO and co-founder of Indifi Technologies, said, “Kumar is widely regarded as a torch bearer of Digital India. This coupled with his experience and knowledge of the banking and financial services industry will be truly invaluable to the Indifi’s ambitions to spread credit inclusion amongst Indian MSMEs.”





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes