English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Envision sustainability for 100+ years with leaders, decision makers and thinkers. Today, 4pm onwards. Register now.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Indifi Technologies ropes in former SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar as advisor

    Kumar will engage with the management on growth strategy and provide guidance in the financial services sector

    Moneycontrol News
    April 28, 2022 / 01:30 PM IST

    Indifi Technologies on April 28 announced the appointment of former SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar as its advisor.

    Kumar will engage with the management on growth strategy and provide guidance in the financial services sector.

    He has had a long career in banking and finance and currently sits on boards of HSBC Asia Pacific, L&T Infotech, Hero MotoCorp and BharatPe.

    His stint with SBI spanned 40 years from where he retired as chairman in October 2020.

    Prior to this, he has also served as managing director of National Banking Group, and the managing director of compliance and risk at SBI.

    Close

    Related stories

    He was previously appointed as a non-executive director at HSBC's Hong Kong-headquartered Asia unit; as a senior advisor to Baring Private Equity Asia, and has also served as an advisor to Kotak Investment Advisors.

    Kumar recently joined the international strategic advisory board of Dun & Bradstreet, a global provider of business decisioning data and analytics.

    Commenting on the appointment to Indifi’s advisory board, Kumar said, “The MSME sector and their credit gap has been a serious problem for India. The headway that Indifi is making in this regard is important and impressive. Their ecosystem-based approach to lending has leveraged the opportune intersection of digital platforms used by MSMEs and advancement in data and tech."

    Alok Mittal, CEO and co-founder of Indifi Technologies, said, “Kumar is widely regarded as a torch bearer of Digital India. This coupled with his experience and knowledge of the banking and financial services industry will be truly invaluable to the Indifi’s ambitions to spread credit inclusion amongst Indian MSMEs.”



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Business #Indifi Technologies #Rajnish Kumar
    first published: Apr 28, 2022 01:28 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.