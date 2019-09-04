Indian investors eyeing Russian coal industry: RDIF

Speaking at a forum in Russia's Far East that will be attended by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kirill Dmitriyev, head of RDIF, said it was crucial for Russia to expand its cooperation with India.
First Published on Sep 4, 2019 11:42 am