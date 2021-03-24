English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Watch the insightful webinar on Managing Financial Goals amid Falling Interest Rates on March 30 @ 11am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Indian fintechs are both challengers & collaborators to banks, NBFCs: Ashish Gupta of Credit Suisse

Whenever there is an advent of new technology, it goes on to hurt the incumbents, said Ashish Gupta.

CNBC-TV18
March 24, 2021 / 04:12 PM IST

Digital payments have played a huge part in the economy, said Ashish Gupta, head of equity research-India & Financials-Asia Pacific at Credit Suisse.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Ashish Gupta spoke at length about what this might spell for India’s financial landscape and its banking sector.

“The corporate landscape in India has been changing and all of us are focused on only one part of the landscape, which is the listed universe. We felt there was a lot more activity, value creation, more growth emanating from this universe and much of it is in the private space and that’s what turned our attention to this space," he said.

Gupta says fintech (financial technology) are challengers and collaborators for a lot of incumbents. Whenever there is an advent of new technology, it goes on to hurt the incumbents, he said.

Close

However, in India because of the model of fintech development, they are as many collaborators and partners as they are challengers of a lot of incumbents, banks as well as NBFCs, Gupta added.

For more details, watch the video.

Source: CNBC TV18
CNBC-TV18
TAGS: #Ashish Gupta #Business #Credit Suisse #interview
first published: Mar 24, 2021 04:11 pm

Must Listen

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.