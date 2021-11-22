MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn 12 Amazing Strategies from 12 Intraday Traders @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Indian consortium considering oil projects in Russia’s Rosneft

The consortium of ONGC Videsh, Indian Oil Corporation and Oil India is also looking at buying a stake in Novatek, which owns 60 percent in liquefied natural gas project Arctic LNG-2, a report has said

Moneycontrol News
November 22, 2021 / 11:34 AM IST
Representative image

Representative image

A consortium of three state-owned Indian oil companies is seeking investment in Russia's Rosneft’s Vostok project in a bid to gain energy security, a report has said.

Technical evaluation of 30 of 52 licence areas for the Vostok project has been completed by the consortium of ONGC Videsh (OVL), Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) and Oil India (OIL), sources have told the Mint.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Talks were in a preliminary stage and participatory interest would be based on the evaluation of technical data, the report cited a source as saying.

All will “depend on how much is recoverable. Once the reserves match with the operator’s numbers, then the commercial evaluation will happen”, the source said.

Close

Related stories

Besides Vostok, the consortium expressed interest in buying a stake in Novatek, which owns 60 percent in Russia’s liquefied natural gas project Arctic LNG-2, the source said, adding the two projects being looked at “are high priority”.

A spokesperson for Rosneft said the company was “negotiating entry with a number of potential partners”, including “a consortium of Indian companies”, which he did not name.

He, however, said Rosneft “could be” among the interest projects and that results would be out “in a timely manner”.

Vostok is part of a multi-pronged India-Russia energy partnership–energy sourcing and supplies, upstream investments and collaboration in petrochemicals. The two countries are also discussing long-term crude oil deals.

State oil companies have invested $16 billion in Russia, including O&G assets Sakhalin-1, Vankor and Taas-Yuryakh and East and East Siberia.

OVL said it would not comment on specific opportunities but the company “continues to consider, evaluate and process several global business opportunities”.

IOC, Novatek and the Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry did not respond to queries. The report said OIL redirected comments to OVL.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Business #India #IOC #Novatek #oil and gas #ONGC #OVL #Rosneft #Russia
first published: Nov 22, 2021 11:34 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.