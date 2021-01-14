Indian Bank raises Rs 2,000 crore by issuing bonds

Indian Bank | The bank raised Rs 2,000 crore via bonds at 6.18 percent Coupon rate.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

State-owned Indian Bank said it has raised Rs 2,000 crore by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds.

The bank has raised tier-2 capital fund through private placement of Basel-III compliant tier-2 bonds, Indian Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The coupon on the bonds is 6.18 per cent per annum payable annually. "The issuance/placement of said bonds has been completed by the bank through BSE-EBP (bond platform),” it added.