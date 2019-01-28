App
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2019 06:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

IndiaFirst Life Insurance buys 9% stake in CSC e-Governance Services

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

IndiaFirst Life Insurance on Monday said it has bought nine per cent stake in CSC e-Governance Services India Ltd. IndiaFirst Life Insurance is a joint venture between Bank of Baroda, Andhra Bank and Legal and General (UK), while CSC is an integral part of Digital India initiative of the government under Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

"The stated objective of IndiaFirst Life is to reach out to the masses and underserved customers with simple, easily accessed risk management solutions," IndiaFirst Life MD and CEO RM Vishakha said.

This stake buy demonstrates bringing personal risk protection to all sections of the society in the four-year association with CSC (Common Services Centre) which has a network of over 2.5 lakh centres, she said.

Dinesh Tyagi, CEO of CSC e-Governance Services, said in the financial inclusion journey, the two entities have worked towards enabling village-level entrepreneurs for reaching out to the last mile customers with tailored solutions.

"We look forward to an even stronger association and to take forward our joint commitment to protecting every Indian," Tyagi said.
First Published on Jan 28, 2019 06:15 pm

