English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Live: Diwali Picks
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    India will examine likely cap on Russian crude price by the West: Oil Minister Hardeep Puri

    India has been buying discounted crude oil from Russia against the backdrop of high prices internationally and Western nations scaling down their reliance on Russian energy.

    Rachita Prasad & Shubhangi Mathur
    October 19, 2022 / 05:06 PM IST
    Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (File image)

    Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (File image)

    The Indian government will take a close look at the price limit on Russian crude oil that is being considered by the US and Europe.

    Asked to comment on the buzz that state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) may scale down or even stop sourcing crude oil from Russia, Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said, “It’s completely incorrect.”

    India has been buying discounted crude oil from Russia against the backdrop of high prices internationally and Western nations scaling down their reliance on Russian energy. Puri said crude sourcing will continue to be a “commercial decision” for OMCs.

    India has not yet taken an official stand on joining a US-led global initiative to cap prices of Russian crude oil given that the country has managed to clinch oil cargos at steep discounts.

    “We will have to look at it,” Puri said on the sidelines of an international conference on biofuels organised by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers.

    Close

    Related stories

    On biofuels

    India has achieved 10 percent ethanol blending with petrol five months ahead of its target earlier this year and is confident of meeting the 20 percent target by 2025, Puri said.

    “I am on record to say we will utilise our G20 presidency (the country assumes the chair on December 1) to try and set up an international biofuel alliance,” he said.

    India's ethanol demand is slated to grow up to 10.16 billion litres by 2025 and the government is keen that OMCs increase the number of petrol pumps selling biofuels, he added.
    Rachita Prasad heads Moneycontrol’s coverage of conventional and new energy, and infrastructure sectors. Rachita is passionate about energy transition and the global efforts against climate change, with special focus on India. Before joining Moneycontrol, she was an Assistant Editor at The Economic Times, where she wrote for the paper for over a decade and was a host on their podcast. Contact: rachita.prasad@nw18.com
    Shubhangi Mathur
    Tags: #crude #Europe #India #Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri #Russia #US #West
    first published: Oct 19, 2022 04:40 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.