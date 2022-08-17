English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    India supplies nearly 60% of vaccines used worldwide: Nirmala Sitaraman

    India today is double dosing every citizen and produced COVID-19 vaccines even during the lockdown period, she added.

    PTI
    August 17, 2022 / 05:29 PM IST
    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said nearly 60 per cent of all the vaccines used in the world are produced in India and over the decades, the country has made remarkable contribution to vaccinating the world. India today is double dosing every citizen and produced COVID-19 vaccines even during the lockdown period, she added.

    Launching the book 'India's Vaccine Growth Story' by Sajjan Singh Yadav, Additional Secretary, Expenditure Department, Sitharaman said it is in the country's DNA to be able to contribute to world vaccination. "Over the decades India has made remarkable contribution. Nearly 60 per cent of all the vaccines which are used in the world are produced in India. India has singular contribution to make to the world in terms of vaccination and that which is being produced and supplied to the entire world," Sitharaman said. "Over the decades India has made remarkable contribution. Nearly 60 per cent of all the vaccines which are used in the world are produced in India.

    Today, the country is double dosing every citizen, she said, adding it is not easy to produce and execute COVID vaccination at that scale. India crossed the target of 200 crore COVID vaccinations in a time-bound manner. So far, 208.57 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered under the nationwide inoculation drive. India crossed the target of 200 crore COVID vaccinations in a time-bound manner.
    PTI
    Tags: #Covid #India #lockdown #period #vaccine
    first published: Aug 17, 2022 05:29 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.