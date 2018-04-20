App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 20, 2018 08:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

India in talks with South Korea for setting up 5G test labs

"The telecom ministry is in discussion with South Korea to collaborate in the field of telecommunications including setting up of 5G test laboratories," an official source told PTI.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India is in discussions with South Korea, a global leader in telecom technologies, for jointly setting up 5G test laboratories.

"The telecom ministry is in discussion with South Korea to collaborate in the field of telecommunications including setting up of 5G test laboratories," an official source told PTI.

South Korea has led the world for many years in development of advanced telecom technologies. The country was ranked second in information communications technology index for 2017 by the International Telecommunication Union, while India was at the 134th position.

Over 90 per cent of households in South Korea have access to over 1,000-megabit per second broadband speed service, according to ITU.

related news

"Initiative of partnering South Korea was taken by the telecom minister (Manoj Sinha) during his visit to Mobile World Congress in Spain. There is plan to sign a memorandum of understanding between both countries in the field of telecom," the source said.

According to industry estimates, South Korea is likely to be among the early starters of 5G services. Telecom operators in South Korea have already conducted trial runs of 5G technologies during the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics.

"The minister (Sinha) has already committed that India will be among early starters of 5G. Partnership with South Korea will help India expedite its plan for 5G roll out," the source said.

According to industry players and experts, India is likely to see rollout of 5G services after standards for the technology are finalised by ITU in 2019.

tags #5G #Business #Companies #India #South Korea #Technology

most popular

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.