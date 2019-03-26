App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 26, 2019 07:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

India becomes second largest market for Marks & Spencer after UK

For M&S, India is a 'strategic market', where there is acceptance of international brands and has space to grow.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

India has emerged as the second largest market after the UK for Marks & Spencer, and the British retailer is looking at a double digit growth in terms of store addition this fiscal, said a top company official. M&S has opened one store each in Chennai and Hyderabad on Tuesday.

As part of expansion, M&S is now looking at the fast emerging tier II & III cities and also plans to increase the products range with more local relevance.

"India has now the largest market for us outside UK," Marks & Spencer India MD James Munson told PTI.

For M&S, India is a "strategic market", where there is acceptance of international brands and has space to grow.

related news

After recent openings, M&S now has 76 stores across 32 cities and is expanding its presence.

As part of its expansion drive, M&S has opened six stores in last 48 days.

"We are really excited to be reaching the landmark of our 75th store opening, as well as continuing to improve the online experience for our customers," he added.

The company clocked a turnover of Rs 908 crore in India in FY 2017-18 and expects to continue its growth momentum further in the next fiscal.

Besides, the company would also continue to add more stores to maintain the pace of expansion of its sales network.

"In FY 2019-20, we would continue double digit growth in terms of store addition on like-to-like basis," Munson added.

Presently, M&S sources around 30 per cent material locally and rest is from imports, and will increase more products "which are relevant to customers, he said.

The company is also present on the fast growing online sales through its several channel partners.

Although, the present contribution of online sales is in single digit but Munson expects it to grow further.

M&S opened its first store in India in 2001 and in April 2008 signed a JV with Reliance Retail to form Marks & Spencer Reliance India Pvt Ltd.

Established in 1884, M&S is one of the UK's leading retailers and trades in 57 markets, with over 400 stores and online presence in 33 markets.
First Published on Mar 26, 2019 07:00 pm

tags #Business #Marks & Spencer

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

'Mard March': Pakistani Men Display Sexist Placards to Protest Women's ...

Rebel BJP Leader Shatrughan Sinha Set to Join Congress in New Delhi on ...

In a First, a Transgender to Contest Elections in AP, Says Defeat of N ...

WATCH | 'It's Within The Rules of The Game' - Ashwin on Mankading Butt ...

DMK’s Kanimozhi Declares Assets Worth Over Rs 30 crore, Has 6 Cases ...

Nirmohi Akhara Requests SC to Move Ayodhya Case Proceedings to 'Neutra ...

Dissidence in Some Lok Sabha Seats Over JDS Alliance, Says Congress

After LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi Benched by BJP; Maneka Gandhi and ...

IPL 2019 | SLC Gives Malinga Green Signal to Play For MI

Is the shared value of democracy still the key factor in the India–U ...

General Elections 2019: Why Karnataka is critical to the fortunes of t ...

Saving the world from misguided populism: Raghuram Rajan offers some p ...

India will be seen as a safe haven by global investors, says Andrew Ho ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Allies likely to push NDA tally near 300 mar ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 424 points higher, Nifty gains 1% as global ...

Should Indian investors be spooked by the sharp fall in US bond yields ...

Don't recommend buying Jet Airways at current levels, says Edelweiss F ...

These are the two foreign healthcare stocks that DSP Investment is bet ...

After fighting several battles, Naresh Goyal forced to retire from Jet ...

AIUDF's decision to contest from 3 seats in Assam gives BJP ammo to fi ...

Conversion of Hindu girls to Islam: Imran Khan's intervention forces P ...

Empowering Lokpal to oversee distribution of ex gratia to kin of Pulwa ...

Huawei P30, P30 Pro Paris launch Live Updates: Huawei P30 Pro's 50x di ...

Love Death + Robots: All 18 episodes of Netflix animated series ranked ...

Assam’s rhino habitats are being overtaken by invasive plant species ...

Reporting on mental health: Eschewing sensationalism in favour of sens ...

Siegfried Aikman interview: Japan boss on India's obsession with chang ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, DC vs CSK at Feroz Shah Kotla: Both teams plan to ...

Nick Jonas' Sucker song gets a Salman Khan twist and it is hilarious A ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: It's show time!

Game of Thrones 8: Maisie Williams confirms that Sansa and Arya will t ...

Aahana Kumra held hostage by cab driver in Shimla, tweets her experien ...

The Tashkent Files: Conspiracy theories that chronicle the death of PM ...

Sonakshi Sinha gets candid on being body shamed despite losing 30 kgs ...

Kapil Dev's daughter Amiya joins 83 as an assistant director
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.