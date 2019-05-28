App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 28, 2019 10:29 AM IST | Source: PTI

India among fastest-growing alternative accommodation markets for Booking.com

It witnessed a 68 per cent 'supply growth' in this category in 2017-18 in India. Listing denotes an individually bookable unit within a property.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Travel portal Booking.com has said India is among the fastest-growing markets in terms of addition of alternative accommodation platforms. Of the total 8,80,000 listings in India, over 1,40,000 are in 'alternative accommodation' segment, the company said.

It witnessed a 68 per cent 'supply growth' in this category in 2017-18 in India. Listing denotes an individually bookable unit within a property.

Alternative accommodation segment covers home-stays, hostels, apartments, villas, cabins, tree-houses, boats and bed and breakfast facilities, among others. A large chunk of company's supply growth in these categories came from states of Goa, Karnataka and Kerala.

The figures were shared by Gillian Tans, chief executive of the company during an interaction with a select group of journalists at the company's headquarters in Amsterdam recently here.

related news

Globally, 40 per cent of the company's active customers booked an alternative accommodation between February 2018-February 2019, it said.

Citing findings of a survey it had undertaken, the company claimed 37 per cent of global travellers were planning to book a stay in an alternative accommodation in 2019.

Its global revenue from the alternative accommodation segment for calendar year 2018 stood at USD 2.8 billion, about 20 per cent of overall revenue of Booking Holdings.

The company, however, did not reveal revenue figures for the segment in India, nor the percentage of travellers who booked a stay in alternative accommodations in the country.

According to its survey, two-thirds of Indian travellers said that in 2018 they "plan to stay at least once in a type of accommodation they have not stayed in before".

43 per cent of Indian travellers said they will consider listing their homes on a travel website (as an accommodation), as against 21 per cent globally.

Ritu Mehrotra, country manager, India, Sri Lanka and Maldives, said the Indian market is now "mobile-driven", as more and more customers are accessing the company's platform through mobile phones instead of desktop computers.

As against 50 per cent of bookings happening through mobile apps globally, in India the proportion would be in the range of 60 per cent and more, she added.

Social media is a major growth driver for the tourism industry, especially in tier 2 and 3 cities, she said.

Facebook and Instagram posts are acting as influencers for potential travellers when they make decisions about destination and accommodation.

The 'FOMO" (fear of missing out) factor is being seen as a strong catalyst in these cities - thanks to social media, she said.

"Lot of people want to go to instagrammable locations. Specially in tier 2 tier 3 markets, there is such big influence of social media that moment I go somewhere I have to put pictures and these pictures have to look good," she said.

"Disposable incomes are high in these cities, specially in tier 2 and 3 and there is a gap between supply and demand," she added.

Talking about the company's India strategy, CEO Tans said, "Our first goal was to build supply and brand and we are really focussed on that....Now we want to make sure that we get our brand out there."
First Published on May 28, 2019 10:18 am

tags #Business #Companies

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Ranveer Singh's '83: Team India leaves looking their best in uniform

Arjun Kapoor on his relationship with Malaika Arora: The media has bee ...

Here's why Disha Patani may never work with Salman Khan again!

Randeep Hooda's grandmother passes away, the actor pens endearing post

TV actor Abhimanyu Chaudhary arrested for attacking an employee in a s ...

Deepika Padukone was the PERFECT bride, Sabyasachi Mukerjee bears evid ...

Varun Dhawan is all pumped for the World Cup 2019, watch video

Bharat: Salman Khan has THIS as an alternate career option for Katrina ...

Veeru Devgan Funeral Live Updates: Ajay Devgn performs the last rites ...

SSC CPO SI, ASI Results 2019 Declared at ssc.nic.in; How to Check

India vs Bangladesh Live Score, ICC World Cup Warm-up Cricket Match 20 ...

NVS Teacher Recruitment 2019: NVS Releases Applications for 370 Teache ...

AILET Result 2019: Delhi National Law University Declared AILET Result ...

DRDO Recruitment 2019: DRDO Announces Recruitment for Technicians at d ...

#JCBKiKhudayi Memes Take Over Social Media: Want to Know More About JC ...

Two Cops Arrested as Video of 5 Faridabad Policemen Belting a Woman Go ...

It’s Suicidal: Lalu Yadav’s Advice as Rahul Gandhi Makes Up His Mi ...

WATCH | Australia are Definitely Pre-tournament Favourites: Malinga

BIMSTEC invite ‘not a snub to Pakistan’, underscores India’s Nei ...

New govt can start by cutting corporate tax to 25% and removing exempt ...

Customised FDI policy incentives to attract big-ticket foreign investm ...

Congress president Rahul Gandhi adamant on quitting, asks party to fin ...

Centre moves Supreme Court, bats for arrest powers under the CGST Act

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Nifty trades around 11,900, Sensex trades lower ...

Like IBC in first term, structural reforms to continue in Modi’s sec ...

Reliance Capital surges on debt reduction plans

Edelweiss Securities remains positive on Zee Entertainment after Q4 ea ...

Amit Shah, Narendra Modi have chance to convert BJP's fledgling footpr ...

Amid thawing India-Pakistan tensions after election results, neighbour ...

Schoolgirl killed, 17 injured in mass stabbing in Japan's Kawasaki; at ...

Narendra Modi 2.0: Why landslide mandate, right conditions make it per ...

After Darbar and Indian 2, future of Rajinikanth, Kamal Hassan as acto ...

French Open 2019: Caroline Wozniacki’s early exit questions the effe ...

To parade or not: An elephantine problem at Thrissur Pooram

Alpa Shah on Nightmarch, her Orwell Prize-longlisted account of journe ...

Oppo Reno series India launch LIVE updates: Reno 10X Zoom Edition feat ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.