IMD issues red alert in Gujarat’s Anand, Jamnagar and Kutch for July 7 & 8

The Met department has issued a number of caution advisories for the country's northern regions, including Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh till July 9.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red warning over Gujarat's Anand on July 7, and the same for Jamnagar and Kutch on July 8. The state is likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall spells and there is a risk of flash floods over Saurashtra and Kutch.

Gujarat is one of the few states to have received excessive rainfall so far because of the vigorous monsoon season and Cyclone Biparjoy. The state received 303.1 mm of rain between June 1 and July 5, leaving it with a 102 percent excess.

Goa is anticipated to see scattered, light to moderate rainfall (64.5-204.5 mm), with occasional heavy to very heavy rains until July 9, said IMD.

In the districts of Kannur and Kasaragod in Kerala, the IMD issued a red alert, while seven other districts received an orange alert. Widespread rainfall in Kerala resulted in many families losing their homes and properties to falling trees and rising river levels with some taking shelter in the relief camps.

Meanwhile, the weather service has issued a yellow signal for July 7 in its five-day prediction for Mumbai. According to the forecast strong to extremely heavy rainfall is likely to take place at some locations in the city. The city is anticipated to see moderate rainfall during July 8-10.

The IMD has also issued a warning of heavy rainfall in some areas of Maharashtra from July 7-9 and has advised citizens to take precautions. School bus owners have declared that they will take no chances and suspend bus services if the roads are flooded.

The Met department has issued a number of caution advisories for the country's northern regions, including Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh till July 9.