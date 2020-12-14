PlusFinancial Times
IIM Bangalore achieves 100% summer placements

"The entire process of summer placements was conducted online, all 525 students, including PGP and PGP BA students, were placed in less than a week of starting the process", said Professor U Dinesh Kumar, Chairperson of Career DevelopmentServices at IIMB.

PTI
December 14, 2020 / 08:31 PM IST
IIM Bangalore campus

IIM Bangalore campus

All 525 eligible students of IIM Bangalore were recruited for summer placements by over 130 companies, which made 529 offers.

Roles offered included in the domains of PE/VC, Business Analytics, Consulting, Finance, General Management, IT/Product Management, Operations, Sales and Marketing", IIMB said in a statement on December 14.

"The entire process of summer placements was conducted online, all 525 students, including PGP and PGP BA students, were placed in less than a week of starting the process", said Professor U Dinesh Kumar, Chairperson of Career DevelopmentServices at IIMB.

Traditional recruiters have supported us by bringing in new roles across divisions.

New recruiters have come in. Other than the domain of Consulting, students have also received a large number of offers for S&M (95), General Management (81) and Finance (71)," said Anushree Jibhakate, Student Placement Representative, IIMB. Accenture, Amazon, Bain, BCG, Kearney and McKinsey were the top recruiters, it was stated.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #IIM Bangalore #India
first published: Dec 14, 2020 08:31 pm

