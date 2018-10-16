App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2018 10:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

IIFL Home Finance raises Rs 1,000 cr from NHB

IIFL Home Finance has raised another $50 million from State Bank of India through External Commercial Borrowing (ECB) route.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

IIFL Holdings announced that its subsidiary IIFL Home Finance has raised Rs 1,000 crore from the National Housing Bank (NHB).

IIFL Home Finance has raised another $50 million from State Bank of India through External Commercial Borrowing (ECB) route.

In a release, IIFL further said that IIFL Home Finance is one of the first borrowers under the Reserve Bank of India's revised norms for ECB through automatic route.

"This not only provides liquidity but also enhances our asset liability management position as these facilities are for a period of 5-15 years," said Monu Ratra, CEO and Executive Director at IIFL Home Finance.

These funds, Ratra added would help IIFL Home Finance to bolster its ever growing loan demand in the affordable housing segment.

IIFL Holdings is a leading player in the Indian financial services space.
First Published on Oct 16, 2018 10:18 pm

tags #Business #IIFL Holdings #India

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.