IIFL fintech fund picks up 16% in Samadhan for Rs 16.5 crore

The IIFL Group's early-stage investment vehicle, IIFL Fintech Fund, has invested USD 2 million (around Rs 16.5 crore) in insurance technology startup Insurance Samadhan for a 16 per cent stake, valuing the platform at around USD 13 million (around Rs 107 crore).

The startup also received another USD 1 million from other investors in the series-A round. This is IIFL fintech fund's 10th investment and first in the insuretech space, the company said, adding it has already invested 50 per cent of the Rs 210 crore corpus of the fund.

The IIFL group launched the fintech fund in August 2021 with a corpus of Rs 210 crore with sponsorships from two group companies–IIFL Finance and IIFL Securities. The fund has so far invested Trendlyne, Leegality, Finbox, Datasutram, Multipl, Finarkein, Trustcheckr, Finvu and Easyrewardz.

Samadhan is an online platform that deals with resolving insurance related complaints such as mis-selling, lapsed policies, policy rejection, fraud or claim rejection in life, health and general insurance.

Deepak Bhuvneshwari Uniyal, cofounder and chief executive at Samadhan said, this fund will primarily be used to build further tech and marketing.