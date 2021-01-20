IDFC Bank Q3 Net Profit to Rs. 135.6 cr: ICICI Direct

IDFC | Sipadan Investments (Mauritius) sold 8,26,56,909 equity shares in company at Rs 38.76 per share. However, Abakkus Emerging Oppertunities Fund - 1 bought 1 crore shares at Rs 38.75 per share, Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore Pte 1.32 crore shares at same price and Avendus Absolute Return Fund 1,49,68,257 shares at same price on the BSE.

ICICI Direct has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 20) earnings estimates for the Banking & Financial Services sector. The brokerage house expects IDFC Bank to report net profit at Rs. 135.6 crore (up 34.3% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to decrease by 3.3 percent Y-o-Y (up 11.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,044 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Pre Provision Profit (PPP) is likely to fall by 24.7% Y-o-Y (up 50.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 513.5 crore.

