ICICI Bank Q3 Net Profit may dip 1.3% YoY to Rs. 4,092.3 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

icici_bank2_slide_300_87555959

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 20) earnings estimates for the Banking sector. The brokerage house expects ICICI Bank to report net profit at Rs. 4,092.3 crore down 1.3% year-on-year (down 3.7% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 13 percent Y-o-Y (up 3.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 9,660.4 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Pre Provision Profit (PPP) is likely to rise by 8.4% Y-o-Y (down 0.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 8,183.6 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.