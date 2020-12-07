ICICI Bank Launches 'IMobile Pay': Country's First App That Provides Payments And Banking Services For All

ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank, on December 7, launched 'iMobile Pay' - a mobile banking app that provides payments and banking services to customers of any bank. 'iMobile Pay' app offers a unique combination of facilities of a payment app - such as enabling customers to pay to any UPI (Unified Payments Interface) ID or merchants, pay bills and do online recharges among others - with instant banking services namely savings account, investments, loans, credit cards, gift cards, travel cards and much more.

'iMobile Pay' users can also transfer money to any bank account, payment app and digital wallet.

Another prominent feature of ‘iMobile Pay’ is 'pay to contacts' which enables users to automatically see the UPI IDs of their phone book contacts, registered on the ICICI Bank UPI ID network, of any payment app and digital wallet. This unique functionality provides users a significant convenience of interoperability, as they no longer have to remember the UPI IDs and can easily transfer money across payment apps and digital wallets.

ICICI Bank has transformed its state-of-the-art mobile banking app, iMobile, into an app that offers payments and banking services to customers of any bank.

'iMobile Pay' is the first of its kind facility in India that extends the ambit of mobile banking apps which are hitherto restricted to only the customers of the respective banks. At the same time, ‘iMobile Pay’ eliminates the need to maintain multiple apps - be payments or banking - as it empowers customers to undertake all transactions. In the process, it also offers compelling reasons for users to link their multiple bank accounts to this app.

To get started on ‘iMobile Pay’, customers of any bank in the country can download the app, instantly link their bank accounts and generate a UPI ID (which is simply their mobile number e.g. xxxxxx1234.imb@icici) to avail all the facilities.

"In line with this rich tradition, we introduced the country’s first mobile banking app, iMobile, in 2008. In the recent past, we have captured two user insights while interacting with them. One, many of them, who are not our customers, are keen to use iMobile. Two, customers are tired of using multiple apps for difference purposes and they really want to know if an app can take care of all banking and payments requirements. Armed with these insights, we are delighted to extend the ambit of our mobile banking app. We believe that users will like this innovation as it offers them the unique benefit of payment apps and banking apps in one single place", Anup Bagchi, Executive Director, ICICI Bank in a statement said.

Dilip Asbe, MD & CEO, NPCI said "We are delighted to facilitate ICICI Bank in transforming its mobile banking app empowered with UPI and interoperable with all other UPI based payment apps. This is yet another initiative that will inspire the ecosystem to integrate interoperability on digital platforms. UPI is known to provide seamless, secure and convenient payment experience to its users and it is our belief that the large scale adoption of UPI will strengthen the ecosystem and help in achieving the common goal of less- cash society".

Here are the key features of 'iMobile Pay':

- Open for all: 'iMobile Pay' enables customers of all banks to download this app and experience the quick transactions backed by best-in-class security features.

- Like a payments app: It allows customers to scan a QR code of any payments app and send money to any UPI ID, bank account, self. It helps the users to transfer the money instantly to anyone free-of-cost. Further, users can pay using the app at a host of establishments including petrol pumps, grocery stores, restaurants, pharmacies, hospitals, multiplexes and much more. Further, they can transfer money to any bank account, payment app or digital wallet.

As an industry-first, users can simply use the 'Pay to contact' feature without remembering UPI IDs of friends. Using the feature, users can send or receive money to/from their phone contacts registered on any other popular payment app and digital wallet with an ICICI Bank UPI ID. The feature, relying on interoperability, automatically displays upto three UPI IDs available for a contact to which one can pay.

- Offers banking services: It also acts as a gateway for the customers to begin a new relationship with ICICI Bank. It allows them to open an ICICI Bank savings account digitally and instantaneously, apply for a credit card at zero joining fee and get instant approval for home/personal/car loans.

- Enables users to link multiple bank accounts: Users can transact using any of these linked accounts with a single UPI ID which is generated at the time of linking the first account.

- More features to be added: The list of forthcoming exciting features include users can pay utility bills, recharge mobile phones, check CIBIL score, book travel tickets, buy travel and gift cards, invest in an FD, RD, mutual funds and insurances. They will also get a features tracker, that will provide an overview of spends, with all transactions being bucketed into specific categories, to help them track their balances.

How you can download 'iMobie Pay':

- ‘iMobile Pay’ app can be downloaded from Google Play Store. Set up four-digit log-in PIN. Users also have the option of logging in using their fingerprint.

- Tap on ‘link account’ and enter the required details to link the savings account of any bank. Users can also link multiple bank accounts.

- A UPI ID will be generated on successful linking of the account, which can be used to start making transactions. The UPI ID generated will remain the same for all the linked bank accounts. Users can simply select the account of their choice, while making a transaction.