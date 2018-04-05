I&B Ministry asks BARC to stop using ‘landing channel’ as tool to measure TV ratings

Moneycontrol News

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry today asked Broadcast Audience Research Council to immediately discontinue using ‘landing channel’ or ‘landing page’ as an instrument for measuring TV ratings and submit a compliance report.

The landing channel or the landing page refers to the Logical Channel Number which is displayed first when a set top box (STB) is switched on.

As per the practice, this channel is available for display on all the STBs connected to the network of a distributor. Such channels may be available to all customers irrespective of the choice and whether it is a ‘Pay’ or ‘Free-to-Air’ channel.

The ministry was forced to take this step after some broadcasters approached it alleging some distributors, in collusion with broadcasters, were placing their channels on the landing page to influence television ratings.

All TV channels have a unique watermark ID which BARC uses to track TV ratings. Landing page should always be without watermark, something some broadcasters were not doing. This then reflected in higher TV ratings for these channels.

Higher ratings lead to higher advertising revenues which the ministry felt could then lead to an “unholy alliance” amongst broadcaster, advertiser and the rating agency.

The broadcaster regulator, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, Tuesday issued a consultation paper to seek views of the stakeholders on resolution of issues related to placement of a TV channel on a landing page.