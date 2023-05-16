IAMAI opposes separate digital competition law for regulating Big Tech

Industry body Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) in their written submission to the Committee on Digital Competition Law (CDCL) has argued against the need for a separate law to regulate 'anti-competitive practices' by Big Tech companies.
The industry body's stance on the matter comes despite the opposition it faced from the Indian entrepreneurial ecosystem. Earlier, in a leaked draft version of IAMAI's submission to the CDCL, the industry body had argued against such a law.
According to IAMAI, size or scale-based applicability of regulations under an ex-ante digital competition policy will impact larger players in the market in their growth trajectory, while also limiting the growth potential of start-ups.