English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    IAMAI opposes separate digital competition law for regulating Big Tech

    The industry body's stance on the matter comes despite the opposition it faced from the Indian entrepreneurial ecosystem.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 16, 2023 / 05:20 PM IST
    Established in 2004, the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) is a industry body representing the digital services industry with over 500 Indian and multinational corporations as its members

    Established in 2004, the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) is a industry body representing the digital services industry with over 500 Indian and multinational corporations as its members

    Industry body Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) in their written submission to the Committee on Digital Competition Law (CDCL) has argued against the need for a separate law to regulate 'anti-competitive practices' by Big Tech companies.

    The industry body's stance on the matter comes despite the opposition it faced from the Indian entrepreneurial ecosystem. Earlier, in a leaked draft version of IAMAI's submission to the CDCL, the industry body had argued against such a law.

    According to IAMAI, size or scale-based applicability of regulations under an ex-ante digital competition policy will impact larger players in the market in their growth trajectory, while also limiting the growth potential of start-ups.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Big tech #Digital Competition Law #IAMAI #Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance
    first published: May 16, 2023 05:16 pm