MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Intrazon 2.0 - India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company)
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

I-T sleuths seize Rs 2.5 crore in cash, Rs 1-crore jewellery from real estate group

The search covered more than 20 premises in Gujarat, Silvassa and Mumbai, and the group’s unaccounted income is likely to be more than Rs 100 crore

Moneycontrol News
Representative Image: Shutterstock

Representative Image: Shutterstock

The income-tax (I-T) department has seized Rs 2.5 crore and jewellery of Rs 1 crore from a real estate group on November 18, CNBC-TV18 reported.

The I-T department search covered more than 20 premises in Gujarat, Silvassa and Mumbai, the channel said, adding that the group’s unaccounted-for income is likely to be more than Rs 100 crore.

More than 16 bank lockers have been placed under restraint, the report said, adding that evidences indicate evasion of taxable income.

Apart from real estate, the group is also engaged in chemical manufacturing.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Business #I-T #I-T department #Income Tax #India #Real Estate
first published: Nov 21, 2021 02:36 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.