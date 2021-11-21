I-T sleuths seize Rs 2.5 crore in cash, Rs 1-crore jewellery from real estate group

Representative Image: Shutterstock

The income-tax (I-T) department has seized Rs 2.5 crore and jewellery of Rs 1 crore from a real estate group on November 18, CNBC-TV18 reported.

The I-T department search covered more than 20 premises in Gujarat, Silvassa and Mumbai, the channel said, adding that the group’s unaccounted-for income is likely to be more than Rs 100 crore.

More than 16 bank lockers have been placed under restraint, the report said, adding that evidences indicate evasion of taxable income.

Apart from real estate, the group is also engaged in chemical manufacturing.