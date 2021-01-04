I-T department surveying L&T, Zee Group

File image: Larsen & Toubro office

The Income Tax Department’s investigation wing is conducting a survey of Larsen & Toubro group following inputs from the Goods and Services Tax (GST) department.

Sources said that the I-T department had received information from the GST department about the input tax credit availed by L&T. Officials of the I-T department are at the L&T headquarters in Mumbai.

Separately, the I-T department is also conducting a survey of the Zee Group. The GST department had found that the company had allegedly taken fake input tax credit.

The officials from the tax department have visited the offices of the company, with certain queries. The concerned officials of the company are providing all the required information and extending complete co-operation, Zee Group’s spokesperson said.

Moneycontrol reached out to L&T for comments. This story will be updated once the company responds.