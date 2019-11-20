App
Last Updated : Nov 20, 2019 01:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hyundai to drive in new sedan Aura with BS VI compliant engines

Aura would come with both manual as well as automatic transmissions, Hyundai said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Hyundai Motor India on Wednesday said its upcoming sedan Aura will be powered by BS VI compliant petrol and diesel engines. The new powertrains offer low vibrations, superior performance and high fuel efficiency offering cleaner emissions and efficient performance, the company said in a statement.

The model would come with a BS VI turbo charged petrol engine, it added.

Aura would come with both manual as well as automatic transmissions, Hyundai said.

"Keeping in mind the need of new age customers and future emission norms in India, various amalgamations of petrol and diesel engines with manual and AMT transmission powertrains have been devised for customers to choose from," Hyundai said.

Strong emphasis has been laid on creating advanced after treatment system to meet emission regulations, it added.

Hyundai plans to launch the model in the first quarter of 2020.

First Published on Nov 20, 2019 01:40 pm

tags #AURA #BS VI #Business #Companies #Hyundai

