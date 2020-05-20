App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 20, 2020 12:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hyundai Motor India launches new version of mid-sized sedan Verna

Named as 'Spirited New Verna', the new offering comes in BSVI-compliant three engine variants of 1.5 litre petrol and diesel, and petrol 1-litre turbo engine. It also has automatic transmission options.

PTI

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Wednesday launched the new version of its mid-sized sedan Verna priced between Rs 9.3 lakh and Rs 15.09 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Named as 'Spirited New Verna', the new offering comes in BSVI-compliant three engine variants of 1.5 litre petrol and diesel, and petrol 1-litre turbo engine. It also has automatic transmission options.

While the 1.5 litre petrol version is priced between Rs 9.3 lakh and Rs 13.85 lakh, the 1.5 litre diesel option is tagged at Rs 10.65 lakh to Rs 15.09 lakh. The petrol 1-litre turbo engine version is priced at Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

“The Spirited New Verna is mastered to deliver excellence, including core areas of styling, performance, technology and safety to create a new benchmark in the sedan segment," HMIL Managing Director and CEO SS Kim said in a statement.

The new car comes with features such as front ventilated seats, tyre pressure monitoring system, 20.32 cm touchscreen with high-definition display, driver rear view monitor, paddle shifter, wireless charger and electric sun roof.

It also features the company's advanced connectivity solution 'Blue Link' services which will be complimentary for first three years, the company said, adding that it can be renewed after the period.

The new Verna is also equipped with safety features such as electronic stability control, vehicle stability management, emergency stop signal, hill start assist control, rear disc brake and front park assist sensors, the company said.

First Published on May 20, 2020 12:30 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Hyundai Motor India #Sedan Verna

