    How Flipkart became the showstopper this season

    Debangana Ghosh
    October 10, 2022 / 07:22 PM IST

    Flipkart Group which together includes Flipkart, Myntra and Shopsy, recorded 62 percent market share in terms of gross merchandise value (GMV) in the first week of festive sale between September 22 and September 30, according to RedSeer Consulting. Mobile phones led the show contributing nearly 41 per cent of the overall GMV across platforms, followed by fashion category which added around 20 percent. The e-commerce platform was also single-handedly able to corner majority share in terms of volumes, leading with around 49 percent market share while Meesho came second with 21 percent market share, beating Amazon, as its average order value remains lower. Overall, e-tail platforms saw a growth of 27 percent YoY clocking a sale of $5.7 billion.

    Flipkart ahead in the GMV game
