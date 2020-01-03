App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 03, 2020 05:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hotel Leela Venture changes its name to HLV Ltd

The memorandum and articles of association of the company stands amended pursuant to change of name of the company, it added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Hospitality firm Hotel Leela Venture Ltd on January 3 said the company name has been changed to HLV Ltd with effect from December 27, 2019. "Stock Exchanges have noted the change of name of the company from 'Hotel Leela Venture Limited' to 'HLV Limited' and the same will be given effect from January 8, 2020," the company said in a regulatory filing.

Earlier in October 22, 2019 Hotel Leela Venture had said its board has approved the proposed change in name of the company to 'HLV Ltd' or some other suitable name, if it is not available.

As part of the Brookfield transaction, the word "Leela" would not be a part of the company's name, it had said in a filing.

Shares of Hotel Leela Venture closed at Rs 5.90 per scrip on BSE, down 1.01 per cent from its previous close.

First Published on Jan 3, 2020 05:20 pm

tags #Business #Hotel Leela Venture Ltd #Market news

