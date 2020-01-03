Hotel Leela Venture changes its name to HLV Ltd

Hospitality firm Hotel Leela Venture Ltd on January 3 said the company name has been changed to HLV Ltd with effect from December 27, 2019. "Stock Exchanges have noted the change of name of the company from 'Hotel Leela Venture Limited' to 'HLV Limited' and the same will be given effect from January 8, 2020," the company said in a regulatory filing.

The memorandum and articles of association of the company stands amended pursuant to change of name of the company, it added.

Earlier in October 22, 2019 Hotel Leela Venture had said its board has approved the proposed change in name of the company to 'HLV Ltd' or some other suitable name, if it is not available.

As part of the Brookfield transaction, the word "Leela" would not be a part of the company's name, it had said in a filing.