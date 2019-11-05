App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2019 08:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Honda to expand BigWing business in India next fiscal, 5 new bikes among 13 launches

Honda had started in India its new premium bike business identity under Silver Wing-Mark branded as Honda BigWing in April this year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Japanese auto major Honda on November 5 said it will nearly double its offering in the premium big bike segment to 13, including five brand new models, next fiscal as it rides into BS-VI emission norms.

The company, which is present in India through a wholly-owned subsidiary Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI), is planning to give a boost to its premium motorcycle business Honda BigWing by producing such motorcycles in the country.

"Honda will unleash Phase II of its premium business vertical in the new BS-VI era. Customers can expect double the fun with 13 iconic global models including five brand new models," HMSI Senior Vice-President (Sales and Marketing) Yadvinder Singh Guleria said in a statement.

Close

This will be supported by exclusive Honda BigWing network for sales and service in 75 cities, he added.

related news

All existing seven premium big bike models ranging from 300cc to 1,800cc will get brand new global updates, it added.

Honda had started in India its new premium bike business identity under Silver Wing-Mark branded as Honda BigWing in April this year.

The company further said it planned to make a foray into mass production of select big bikes in India from its current completely knocked down and completely built units operations.

Honda unveiled its 2020 European line up at the ongoing global two-wheeler show, EICMA 2019, with three of the total products unveiled to soon come to India.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 5, 2019 08:20 pm

tags #auto industry #Business #Honda BigWing #Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India #India

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.