Home Credit India to offer interest-free loans for Vivo V9 smartphone

Non-banking finance company Home Credit India Finance today said it is partnering with Vivo to offer interest-free loans for its recently launched V9 smartphone.

"As part of the tie-up, Home Credit India is providing affordable loans at 0 per cent with nominal processing fee to its customers planning to buy the V9 smartphone.

"The financing scheme is available with customers having the option to pay their EMIs in six or seven months," Home Credit said in a statement.

"With the Indian Premier League in full swing, the launch of V9 and Home Credit's financing proposition couldn't have been better timed," Tomas Hrdlicka, Chief Marketing Officer, Home Credit India said.