App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 18, 2018 10:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Home Credit India to offer interest-free loans for Vivo V9 smartphone

"As part of the tie-up, Home Credit India is providing affordable loans at 0 per cent with nominal processing fee to its customers planning to buy the V9 smartphone.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Non-banking finance company Home Credit India Finance today said it is partnering with Vivo to offer interest-free loans for its recently launched V9 smartphone.

"As part of the tie-up, Home Credit India is providing affordable loans at 0 per cent with nominal processing fee to its customers planning to buy the V9 smartphone.

"The financing scheme is available with customers having the option to pay their EMIs in six or seven months," Home Credit said in a statement.

"With the Indian Premier League in full swing, the launch of V9 and Home Credit's financing proposition couldn't have been better timed," Tomas Hrdlicka, Chief Marketing Officer, Home Credit India said.

 

tags #Business #Companies #Home Credit India #interest-free loans #Vivo V9 smartphone

most popular

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.