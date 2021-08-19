MARKET NEWS

Hold Page Industries: target of Rs 35175: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Page Industries with a target price of Rs 35175 in its research report dated August 13, 2021.

August 19, 2021 / 12:43 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Page Industries


Page Industries is the exclusive licensee of Jockey international brand and is the market leader in premium innerwear and leisurewear category. The brand is distributed in 2,895+ cities & towns and available in 80,000+ MBOs and 930+ EBOs. It sold ~ 148 million pieces in FY21. Strong backward integration facilities having capacity of 260 million pieces Robust business model generating 55%+ RoCE, delivering consistent EBITDA margins of 20%+ and having debt free b/s


Outlook


We maintain HOLD recommendation on the stock We value Page at Rs 35175 i.e. 62x FY23E EPS


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Aug 19, 2021 12:43 pm

