    Hold Firstsource Solutions: target of Rs 162: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Firstsource Solutions with a target price of Rs 162 in its research report dated February 07, 2022.

    Broker Research
    February 08, 2022 / 05:29 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Firstsource Solutions


    Firstsource Solutions (FSL) provides business process services to BFSI, communication, media, tech and healthcare. The company generates 70% revenues from the US and 29% from the UK FSL is a domain driven BPM company, which has 150+ clients, including 17 Fortune 500 companies and nine FTSE 100 companies. The company has 27,398 employees across the US, UK, India and Philippines


    Outlook


    We continue to maintain HOLD rating We value FSL at Rs 162 i.e. 16x P/E on FY24E..


    At 14:32 hrs Firstsource Solutions was quoting at Rs 145.95, up Rs 0.05, or 0.03 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 148.05 and an intraday low of Rs 143.50.


    It was trading with volumes of 290,907 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 337,613 shares, a decrease of -13.83 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 4.67 percent or Rs 7.15 at Rs 145.90.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 242.65 and 52-week low Rs 93.35 on 19 July, 2021 and 18 February, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 39.85 percent below its 52-week high and 56.35 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 10,197.62 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Feb 8, 2022 05:29 pm
